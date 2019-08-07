Colorado prosecutors concerned DUI testing issues could have impacts beyond drunken driving cases

Two district attorneys representing some of Colorado’s largest counties are warning that problems with the state’s ability to conduct blood testing in driving under the influence cases could have much broader impacts across the criminal justice system if they aren’t quickly resolved.

That includes placing in jeopardy cases ranging from vehicular homicide to murder, where toxicology is also crucial.

“I think guilty people will go free if we aren’t able to get these tests done in time and are unable to produce experts at trial,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, a Democrat, in an interview with The Colorado Sun and its news partner CBS4. “And if we have an individual who is accused and they are actually innocent, they are going to be waiting an extraordinarily long period for the test results to be made available for prosecution and for the defense.”

18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, a Republican whose district includes Arapahoe and Douglas counties, said the criminal justice system cannot afford a delay.

“This isn’t the kind of problem where we can say ‘Well, let’s see where we’re at six months or a year and make adjustments,’” he said. “We’ve got to continue at the same pace, the same momentum, that we’re at right now. If that gets interrupted, you will see consequences that are not good.”

Read more via The Colorado Sun.

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.

