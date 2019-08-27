Colorado researchers map places to temporarily store guns in effort to prevent suicides
- Colorado Crisis Services is a free, 24-hour organization that helps with mental health, substance abuse or emotional help. Confidential services are available at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. Reach them online at coloradocrisisservices.org.
- Mind Springs Health has its own 24/7 crisis service line at 888-207-4004.
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has a 24/7 support line available by calling 1-800-273-8255
A new online map has identified Colorado locations to store firearms outside homes and away from those who may harm themselves or others.
Colorado Public Radio reports the Colorado Gun Storage Map is the first online resource detailing storage options for community members and medical professionals.
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus faculty members, gun shop owners, firearms trainers, and the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition collaborated on the project.
The map includes 62 storage locations including law enforcement agencies and gun shops, with plans to add more as they are identified.
Contact information is listed for each site, where owners voluntarily store firearms.
Officials say suicide prevention is the program’s primary purpose due to a proven link between suicide deaths and the accessibility of guns stored in homes.
