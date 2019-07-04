Colorado water cops will be on the lookout for drunken boaters over Fourth of July weekend

Boats sit in the dock at Lake Fork on Blue Mesa Reservoir near Gunnison. (Dean Krakel, Special to The Colorado Sun)



Bob Worthman enjoys morning coffee runs on Jackson Lake with his wife, but back when he was younger, he and his buddies were probably drinking beer.

It is a mellower time for Worthman, 63. He still loves the water as much as he did when he was growing up on Long Island, but he won’t be out this July 4 and the long holiday weekend, with “all those darn people,” he growls. He lives so close to Jackson that morning coffee runs are just a couple minutes away. He has the luxury of boating when the crowds are gone.

But the thousands who will descend on Jackson Lake State Park east of Greeley — and hundreds of other places in Colorado — to spend the holiday on the water aren’t as fortunate.

That’s why the water cops will be out in force.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the rangers of Jackson Lake in Orchard, will join Operation Dry Water, a national campaign to deter boaters from consuming alcohol or partaking in marijuana while operating any kind of watercraft, including kayaks, canoes or Jet Skis.

