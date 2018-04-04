DA dismisses all charges dismissed against San Diego’s Martin Goodman, including attempted murder

EAGLE — When a San Diego man's attorney insisted the soft cuffs and Gorilla tape his client and the client's female companion were using on each other were consensual, he turned out to be correct.

All charges against Martin Goodman were dismissed by the District Attorney's Office, said Jim Little, Goodman's local attorney.

"We appreciate the hard work of the Vail Police Department and the District Attorney's office in thoroughly investigating this matter," Little said.

Little had said during Goodman's first court appearance that the encounter between Goodman and the woman was "consensual."

"The allegations are not supported by the evidence," Little said during Goodman's initial court appearance.

Goodman, 54, from San Diego, had been booked on attempted murder and kidnapping allegations.

Just before midnight on a Friday in mid-February, Vail Police officers were called to The Lodge at Vail in Vail Village where they were met by the woman, who had been found moments before by hotel staffers with her hands soft-cuffed behind her back.

The woman claimed Goodman was under the influence of alcohol. However, Goodman voluntarily took a Breathalyzer test, and his alcohol level was only .03, well below the legal limit, Little said.

Vail Police took Goodman into custody without incident. He bonded out of jail following his first appearance, and all the charges were dismissed earlier this week.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.