Denver police identify 9News security guard arrested in fatal protest shooting
Denver police on Sunday identified the 9News security guard arrested in a fatal shooting during a protest downtown Saturday afternoon.
Matthew Dolloff, 30, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. 9News said he worked for the private security company Pinkerton.
“This remains an active investigation,” the Denver Police Department said in a tweet. “Any additional updates will be released as it becomes available.”
9News says Dolloff is a contractor who was accompanying one of its producers at the demonstrations Saturday at Civic Center Park. Far-right and far-left groups held dueling protests in the hours leading up the shooting.
