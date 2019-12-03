Dillon police report provides insight into shooting at Dillon Valley condo complex

BRECKENRIDGE — Details are beginning to emerge about a shooting that took place in a Dillon condominium complex this weekend.

On the night of Saturday, Nov. 30, 29-year-old Tanner Randall Hall was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man following a drunken argument. After the altercation, Hall was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was later arrested on charges including burglary and third-degree assault.

At about 8:25 p.m., deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance inside a condo complex in the 600 block of Straight Creek Drive in Dillon Valley, according to police records of the incident. Witnesses told detectives that Hall and some friends went snowboarding at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area earlier that day before taking a trip to a sandwich shop in Silverthorne, where they started drinking.

It was after the group of five returned to the condo that things turned violent, according to the report. Witnesses told police that Hall was intoxicated and began acting hostile toward a woman in the group, allegedly making pejorative remarks about her sexual orientation. Others in the group tried to diffuse the situation, which only made Hall angrier, according to the report.

Members of the group, including the alleged assault victim Maxwell Murphy Blank, retired to a bedroom to try to remove themselves from the situation. According to the report, Hall allegedly burst in and began assaulting someone in the room. It’s unclear whether Hall is alleged to have assaulted Blank or another individual during the initial fight because of the amount of redacted information in the police report.

The group was able to break up the fight and get Hall to exit the bedroom. Once Hall had left, Blank and another person in the group braced themselves against the door to keep him out. They told police that they were afraid for their lives, and Blank asked another member of the group to retrieve and load his .22 caliber handgun.

Hall then allegedly broke his way back into the bedroom. Blank pointed his handgun at the ground and told Hall to stop. According to the report, Blank fired three shots into the ground near Hall’s feet to try to stop him, but Hall continued toward him, eventually getting on top of Blank and pinning him to the bed. Witnesses said Hall tried to take the gun away from Blank, at which point Blank ejected the magazine in fear Hall might use the gun against him.

Following the gunshots, another man ran into the room and helped to separate Hall and Blank and threw the gun into the living room. During the struggle, the woman who had allegedly been berated by Hall was able to get outside, where she got in her car and drove away, according to the report. Someone else at the condo was able to call 911. Hall was shot in the leg sometime during the fight, though it is unclear exactly when.

By the time deputies arrived on scene, Hall had left. Police discovered the gun and magazine underneath the couch in the living room.

At about 3 a.m. the next morning, deputies were dispatched to the Flying Dutchman condominiums in Keystone to find Hall. Hall was found with a gunshot wound in his leg from the altercation, and he was taken to St. Anthony’s for treatment. Hospital staff informed the deputies that a preliminary breath test performed on Hall returned a 0.150 breath alcohol concentration, almost twice the legal limit. Deputies also discovered that Hall was prohibited from consuming alcohol as part of his bond conditions stemming from a misdemeanor charge earlier this year.

Hall was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree burglary, along with misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault, menacing, bias-motivated crime, criminal mischief, violation of bond conditions and violation of a protection order. Hall appeared in district court Monday morning, and his bond was set at $7,500.