Dotsero woman ordered to pay back public aid

EAGLE — A 45-year-old Dotsero woman was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay back nearly $60,000 in public aid benefits Monday in Eagle County District Court.

In a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, Yadira Enriquez pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of an identification document, a class 6 felony.

Enriquez originally faced two counts of theft, and charges of attempting to influence a public servant and forgery, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of perjury and issuing a false financial statement.

According to an April 2, 2020 affidavit filed by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Enriquez and two relatives allegedly benefited from the $56,429 in medical assistance benefits in question from 2014 to 2019, with Enriquez failing to report or misrepresenting her household size and income, as well as income from her husband.

Enriquez told the court through an interpreter she takes full responsibility for her actions and will pay the money back. Judge Reed Owens sentenced her to four years of supervised probation as requested by prosecutors.

“The reason for that is the money unlawfully taken from the taxpayers of the state of Colorado through Eagle County Health and Human Services, the main purpose is for them to be paid back,” Deputy District Attorney Johnny Lombardi told the court.

Under the agreement, Enriquez will immediately pay back $10,000, which includes $1,749 to Colorado Department of Revenue, and $8,250 to Eagle County Department of Health and Human Services. The remaining balance of $49,813 — which includes investigation costs — must also be paid back to the county in monthly payments starting June 1.

