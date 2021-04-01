Drug trafficking suspects can’t fool K-9 team in April Fool’s Day stop on I-70

During a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Gypsum on Thursday morning, deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office and Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team say they seized 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of suspected heroin and 0.25 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills. Two Arizona men were arrested, Iran Obed Torres, 19, and Guadalupe Valdez Jr., 21.

Photo courtesy of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies working with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team say they seized a large amount of drugs Thursday morning after stopping two vehicles for speeding and lane violations on Interstate 70, and determined both vehicles were traveling together.

Stopped near Gypsum at about 10 a.m., the drivers of both vehicles gave deputies permission to search their cars, and a K-9 alerted to one of the vehicles. Deputies located and seized approximately 21 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of suspected heroin and 0.25 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

Two suspects were arrested in the incident: Iran Obed Torres, 19, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Guadalupe Valdez Jr., 21, of Tolleson, Arizona.

Torres faces preliminary charges of three counts of unlawful distribution of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, a class 1 drug felony; three counts of unlawful possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance, a class 4 drug felony; and 3 counts of a special offender sentencing enhancement, a class 1 drug felony.

Valdez faces the same preliminary charges, as well as one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Thursday’s seizure on April Fool’s Day marks the second large drug bust on Interstate 70 in Eagle County in less than a month — and the second on a holiday.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a St. Patrick’s Day traffic stop on Jesus Camargo-Corrales, a minor league baseball player reportedly traveling from Phoenix to Denver, and allegedly seized 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.2 pounds of oxycodone from his Chicago Cubs duffel bag.