Eagle County Sheriff seeks alleged credit card thieves after holiday buying spree
January 24, 2018
EAGLE — Authorities are looking for three men suspected of going around the Roaring Fork Valley buying items during the holidays with stolen credit cards.
The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking help in identifying the three men. Deputies say they are suspected of making multiple fraudulent purchases throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.
The men were seen getting into a dark-colored minivan. They are also seen in surveillance video.
They are described as:
• One skinny male wearing a black hat.
• One wearing a maroon jacket.
Recommended Stories For You
• One wearing a dark shirt covered by a jacket with an "8" or "18" on it, possibly a Denver Broncos jersey.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or1-800-972-TIPS. You could earn up to a $1,500 reward.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com
Trending In: Crime
- Vail Police seeking West Vail McDonald’s armed robbery suspect
- Eagle County Sheriff seeks alleged credit card thieves after holiday buying spree
- Garfield County jail releases wrong inmate, re-captures him the next morning
- Sex assault on teenaged sister-in-law lands man in prison for 12 years to life
- Alleged Vail marijuana dealer busted for trying to trade pot for Teller Sheriff’s SUV
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Valley wildlife facing population declines due to development, traffic
- Big Vail presence on Olympic mogul team
- Edwards local Tess Johnson confirmed for Olympics
- Letter: Vail Daily columnist should take the high road, stop the Trump-bashing
- Virginia woman gets prison, must repay elderly Eagle County woman for ‘Jamaican lottery’ scam