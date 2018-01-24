Eagle County Sheriff seeks alleged credit card thieves after holiday buying spree

EAGLE — Authorities are looking for three men suspected of going around the Roaring Fork Valley buying items during the holidays with stolen credit cards.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking help in identifying the three men. Deputies say they are suspected of making multiple fraudulent purchases throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

The men were seen getting into a dark-colored minivan. They are also seen in surveillance video.

They are described as:

• One skinny male wearing a black hat.

• One wearing a maroon jacket.

• One wearing a dark shirt covered by a jacket with an "8" or "18" on it, possibly a Denver Broncos jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or1-800-972-TIPS. You could earn up to a $1,500 reward.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com