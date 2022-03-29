Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspect in Buckhorn Valley thefts

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, March 28, a male is seen on camera in a driveway checking for unlocked vehicles in the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood just south of the Eagle County airport. The male suspect is seen with a stolen rifle in his hand as he makes his way through the neighborhood.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest related to multiple vehicle trespassings in the Buckhorn Valley area of Gypsum, including an unsuccessful attempt to gain access to an off-duty law enforcement patrol vehicle.

Just after 10 p.m. on Monday, March 28, a male is seen on camera in a driveway checking for unlocked vehicles in the Buckhorn Valley neighborhood just south of the Eagle County airport. The male suspect is seen with a stolen rifle in his hand as he makes his way through the neighborhood.

Several homeowners called 911 to alert officials when the suspect was captured on doorbell cameras . Several owners of vehicles entered have reported stolen items, including two firearms, and admitted their vehicles were parked unlocked with items of value inside.

Deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying the male in the photo from a doorbell camera video shared with members of the community before being reported to law enforcement. The suspect is responsible for two reports of first degree criminal trespass and theft including the two firearms. The suspect is seen on video holding the rifle in the attached photograph.

The male suspect is described as a young white male, aged 20-30 years old, with dark short hair, and wearing a dark, long-sleeved shirt with light-colored, baggy khaki pants.

Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind community members to remain vigilant by keeping their vehicles and homes locked at all times. Items of value, especially firearms should be stored in a safe place and out of sight at all times. It is recommended that firearms be locked and not stored in vehicles overnight.

If you think you may have any information about this suspect or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or remain anonymous by calling the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or at 1-800-962-TIPS. You may also submit your tip online at P3Tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.