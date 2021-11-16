Emergency crews responding to accidental burial at construction site near Breckenridge

Emergency crews are on scene at 206 Sallie Barber Road in Breckenridge where two individuals are believed to have been buried 9-10 feet deep in a trench.

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District/Courtesy photo

At about 4:15 p.m., the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District responded to a construction site at 206 Sallie Barber Road near Breckenridge, where two individuals were buried in a trench that collapsed. Contractors on scene were installing utilities for a housing development in the area when the incident occurred, according to the fire district.

The two individuals are believed to have been buried 9-10 feet deep, according to Red, White & Blue Chief Jim Keating.

The construction site is in unincorporated Summit County. Summit Fire & EMS and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office have also responded to the call.

Firefighters were still working to extricate the individuals as of 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.