Florida men face charges for allegedly breaking into vehicles in Eagle County

EAGLE — Three South Florida men are each facing more than a dozen felony charges, including an alleged violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing items, including credit cards used to obtain money and gift cards.

Warren Day, 31, and Demetrius Hutchins, 31, both of Coconut Creek, and Clarence Robinson, 19, of Sunrise, are all facing charges.

Robinson appeared in Eagle County Court on Tuesday via a video feed from the Eagle County Detention Facility, where he was being held after he was extradited from Florida after failing to appear at a court hearing in May 2020.

All three men are facing charges for allegedly breaking into cars in Eagle and Summit counties. Two vehicles in Vail were reportedly broken into, as well as two vehicles parked at Lake Dillon in Summit County, according to prosecutors.

The three men were in a silver Nissan Rogue that was stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 in Eagle County on May 18, 2020, according to an affidavit filed by the Trooper Jacob Best of the Colorado State Patrol.

Police were on the lookout for a white or silver SUV after Vail Police received multiple reports of a vehicle break-in with items stolen from the Donovan Pavilion in Vail, and witnesses later confirmed the Nissan was the vehicle involved, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was being driven by Hutchins, with Day a passenger in the front and Robinson in the rear. During the traffic stop, Best noticed that Day had broken glass on the front of his sweatshirt and on his seat, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle was later searched after a police K-9 alerted to the passenger side front door, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a search of the vehicle found a window punch; a black wallet believed to belong to Day with multiple gift cards and credit cards, some with multiple different names on them; multiple gift cards in the center console; two money grams in the rear cargo area; a wallet believed to belong to Hutchins with multiple credit cards and gift cards; a “large amount” of cash in the center console; and a latex glove containing pills identified as amphetamine-dextroamphetamine.

All three men are facing charges of felony theft, felony criminal mischief, felony possession of burglary tools, multiple counts of felony trespass, multiple counts of felony identity theft, and a class 2 felony charge of Colorado Organized Crime Control Act/pattern of racketeering.

Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez lowered Robinson’s bond from $50,000 to $25,000 at Tuesday’s hearing. Robinson’s defense attorney noted Robinson has a medical condition and said he may have information that would allow the court to further reduce bond.

Day and Hutchins are both free on $2,500 bond, which they posted in May 2020, prosecutors said.

Hutchins is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 25. Day has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 10, and Robinson’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.