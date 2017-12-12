Former Lake County undersheriff indicted on seven charges, including three sex charges
December 12, 2017
LEADVILLE — A grand jury indicted former Lake County undersheriff on seven charges, include four sex charges involving minors.
Fernando Mendoza was indicted on seven counts Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 12.
The seven charges include four felonies and three sex charges: attempted sexual exploitation of a child, attempt to commit first degree aggravated incest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, attempt to commit invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, embezzlement of public property, and two counts of second degree official misconduct.
Mendoza is being held at the Lake County Jail, with no bond.
He makes his first court appearance at 10:45 a.m. in Lake County District Court, where he will be advised of the charges against him, and his bond will be set.
Mendoza has lived in Lake County since 2011.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
