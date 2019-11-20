Frisco man arrested after assaulting law enforcement officers from multiple agencies

Robert Patton Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office



A Frisco man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his roommate and multiple police officers during an altercation at his home earlier this month.

At about 11 p.m. Nov. 11, officers with the Frisco Police Department were dispatched to a residence off Little Chief Way to deal with a fight in progress. Upon arrival, the officers noticed the back door to the house was open, and they could hear people inside, according to court records.

Upon entering, the officers identified themselves and spotted a man, later identified as 47-year-old Robert Charles Patton, attempting to leave the house. The officers told Patton to sit down on the couch but noted that he was uncooperative. According to the report, the officers each grabbed one of Patton’s arms and told him he was being detained, at which point he allegedly punched one of the officers in the ear.

The officers immediately fought back. The officer who was punched said she kneed Patton in the torso to try and gain control, but she said he was able to shove her and the other officer back into the wall. Patton then allegedly punched the other officer in the nose, according to the report.

During the fight, the officers said Patton asked one of the officers if his holster was a Level 1 retention holster — referring to the level of friction holding the gun in place — spurring concerns that he would try to take a firearm. The officers again grabbed him by the arms, though he continued to try to attack them. According to the report, officers punched Patton in the face about nine times and kneed him in the side “numerous” times to try to gain control of him.

Deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrived soon after to assist in taking Patton into custody. Deputies threatened to use a Taser on Patton, at which point he cooperated and officers were able to handcuff him. According to the report, officers from the Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Dillon police departments all arrived on scene to assist.

The officer who was punched in the nose was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco and was later diagnosed with a nasal fracture.

After leaving the house, officers said Patton again began fighting them. Officers took him to the ground, where he kicked a Silverthorne officer in the knee, according to the report. Officers placed Patton in an ankle restraint, and he was later strapped to a gurney and taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Before leaving the scene, officers spoke with Patton’s roommate, who said they’d been living together for about five weeks. His roommate said Patton came home drunk and agitated that night. The roommate told police that he tried to leave the house but Patton blocked his path and head-butted him. Patton then knocked the man to the ground, and a punching match ensued, according to the report. The roommate declined medical attention.

At St. Anthony’s, officers said Patton repeatedly made threats, shouting, “I’ll kill all of you and your families” and asking officers if they had kids. According to the report, hospital staff informed police they were unable to do any testing on Patton because he was too combative.

Patton was taken to Summit County Jail, where he allegedly tried to fight with jail deputies. He was placed in a restraint chair and put in a holding cell for observation.

Patton has been charged with three counts of felony assault along with misdemeanor counts of assault and false imprisonment.