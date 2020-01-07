Frisco police investigating restaurant burglaries, similar to recent ones in Aspen

FRISCO — The Frisco Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that took place at restaurants across town early Monday.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., four restaurants in Frisco were burglarized, including HighSide Brewing, Silverheels Bar and Grill, Tavern West and The Uptown on Main. About $1,500 in cash was taken in total, along with several safes, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Security camera footage revealed that the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and mask and appeared to use a crowbar to gain entry into the restaurants. Frisco police are looking for any witnesses who might have seen a suspicious vehicle or any out-of-the-ordinary activity in the area.

Anyone with any information should call the town at 970-668-8600.

“We are working on getting a vehicle description and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on Frisco Main Street this morning between midnight and 3 a.m. to give us a call,” Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said.

Similar burglaries in Aspen

Two restaurants also were recently burglarized in Aspen, according to police in that area.

The first burglary occurred Dec. 28 at Mi Chola, where a door was kicked in during the day, owner and general manager Adam Malmgren said.

The second burglary occurred early New Year’s Day at Brunelleschi’s, restaurant owner Gil Vanderaa told the Aspen Times. A burglar used a pry bar to break open the front door and headed for an office, where the person loaded up a 100-pound safe onto a kitchen mat and slid it out the door, Vanderaa said.

Those two burglaries netted about $20,000 in cash, an Aspen Police Department spokesman told the Aspen Times on Thursday.

It is unknown whether the burglaries are related.