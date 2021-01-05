Front Range residents face charges for theft of truck, mountain bikes

EAGLE — Two Denver-area residents face multiple felony charges in Eagle County for their alleged theft of a 2019 Ford Ranger and two high-end mountain bikes from the Fallridge Condominiums in Vail in April 2020.

Kathrine Elizabeth Steele, 29, and David Daniel Boyle, 42, both made appearances in Eagle County Court on Tuesday. Steele appeared in court via a video feed from the Eagle County Detention Center where she is in custody. Boyle, who is free on bond, showed up late to his hearing.

According to police, Steele and Boyle stole the 2019 Ford Ranger, valued at $44,700, as well as two mountain bikes valued at over $3,300 each, from the Fallridge condos in the early morning hours of April 27.

Police located the truck at Steele’s apartment building in Englewood in mid-May with a stolen license plate on it, and ultimately found a Ford key in her pocket when she was detained for questioning, according to a June 2020 affidavit for an arrest warrant.

Steele initially told police she and Boyle had come to Vail “to go hiking.” When police showed her a surveillance video of someone resembling her driving the truck away — and wearing the same hat she was wearing when she was questioned — Steele told police she and Boyle had stolen the truck and the two mountain bikes, according to the affidavit.

Steele told police she had been using the truck and living in it, and named at least two other people who had also been using the vehicle, which had accrued about 1,000 miles after its theft and also had its dashboard electronics removed to disable GPS tracking of the vehicle.

Those uses apparently included at least one alleged package theft in Cherry Hills Village near Denver, according to the affidavit.

Steele is also implicated in a November 2019 burglary on Fall Line Drive in Vail, according to the affidavit.

Searching the Ford Ranger at an impound lot in Englewood, police recovered a “large amount” of mail in the vehicle that did not belong to Steele, Boyle or any of their named associates or known victims, as well as numerous ID cards, credit cards, checks and personal documents.

Most of the mail was linked to an apartment complex in Louisville, Colorado, and turned over to a U.S. Postal Service inspector for possible federal charges for mail theft, according to the affidavit.

Steele and her associates are still being investigated for other possible crimes in the Vail area, while numerous other car thefts reported in the area late last year are also still being investigated, according to the Vail Police Department.

According to court records, Steele is charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, trespass, motor vehicle theft, and bail bond violations, all felonies. She is scheduled to appear in Eagle County District Court on Jan. 25, and is also facing felony charges in Arapahoe, Douglas and Weld counties.

Boyle is charged with multiple counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft, trespass and motor vehicle theft, all felonies, according to court records. Boyle told Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez he has applied for a public defender. He is scheduled to next appear in court Feb. 2.

Tom Lotshaw can be reached at tlotshaw@vaildaily.com.