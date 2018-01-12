Graffiti saying ‘hobo jelly’ sprayed along Interstate 70 in Eagle County
January 12, 2018
EAGLE — Some people apparently fancy themselves Picasso with a spray can.
Eagle County Sheriff's deputies have responded to several graffiti incidents where people are drawing aliens and scrawling "Hobo" or "Hobo Jelly" on highway overpasses and Union Pacific train trestles along Interstate 70.
The graffiti is visible mostly on bridges along roadways and railroad tracks.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. You could earn $1,000 in reward money.
