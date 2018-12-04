Grand Junction man busted for drunken discharge of firearm. He says he was locked out, trying to get someone’s attention
December 4, 2018
MINTURN — An intoxicated Grand Junction man is being charged with discharging a firearm while drunk.
Steven Fortner is in custody after allegedly firing several rounds from a handgun early Sunday, Nov. 4, according to police.
When deputies found him, he told them he was locked out of the Minturn inn where he was staying, and was trying to get someone's attention to let him in.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Eagle County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report from a Minturn resident that shots had been fired near the inn at the town's entrance.
Fortner was quickly located and taken into custody without incident and no one was injured, the Sheriff's Office said.
The man was extremely intoxicated when deputies found him, according to police reports.
The deputies who responded said they appreciated community members for calling in. They emphasized that no one was injured and the suspect is in custody.
Fortner was booked into the Eagle County jail on charges of prohibited use of a firearm, being drunk and reckless with a gun and reckless endangerment.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
