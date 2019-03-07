Gruesome details of Chris Watts’ murders of his wife, two daughters revealed on Dr. Phil

Excruciating details about the murders of Shanann Watts, her unborn child and her two daughters, at the hands of her husband, and father of the children, Chris Watts, were aired Tuesday on national television.

Chris Watts strangled his wife, Shanann, after the coupled had argued and Watts admitted to his wife that he was having an affair, according to dialogue on Tuesday's episode of the Dr. Phil show.

When Chris, on Aug. 13 at their Frederick home, told Shanann that their marriage was over, that he wanted a divorce, her response was: "You're not going to see the kids again."

That's when Chris Watts strangled his wife to death, according to show interviews.

Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, the show's host, sat down with the "legal team" of Shanann's parents, Frank and Sandi Rzucek. The information and material discussed was passed along to the legal team by Sandi based on a five-hour post-conviction interview Watts gave to investigators on Feb. 18 in a Wisconsin prison.

