Kelsey Berreth murder case: Patrick Frazee guilty of murder in Colorado

Patrick Frazee will spend the rest of his life in prison for brutally murdering his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, after a jury found him guilty Monday while the young mother’s family for years will endure the devastation wrought by the man they accepted into their family and whom Berreth once saw as her future.

In a statement read to the court by a relative before Frazee was sentenced, Berreth’s mother said the family has lived in fear of retaliation from Frazee. For months, Berreth’s parents didn’t sleep. They spent days apart as one parent traveled to Colorado for the investigation and the other stayed behind, in case Berreth came home to them. Instead of a day of relaxation, Thanksgiving Day will now always be the anniversary of her daughter’s death. Before they were awarded custody, Berreth’s parents were terrified that Frazee would try to kill his and Berreth’s child, Kaylee.

And someday, the Berreth’s will have to explain to the little girl — shown in photos during trial with chubby cheeks and tiny pigtails — what happened to her mom. Kaylee, now 2 years old, still calls for her mom, Kelsey’s mother, Cheryl Berreth, said.

“Kaylee will eventually know the story, how she was present during the torture and murder of her mother,” Berreth said in the statement.

