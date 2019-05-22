“Kill my wife and I’ll rape and kill your 13-year-old daughter,” Colorado man allegedly offered to agent

A federal Homeland Security agent posed as the mother of a teen and communicated with the accused online.



A Centennial man has been charged with sexual solicitation of a minor after he allegedly made a deal with a Florida woman in which she would kill his wife in exchange for him raping and killing her 13-year-old daughter.

The woman was actually a federal undercover agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Danny “TwistedDan” McLaughlin has been charged in U.S. District Court in Denver with attempted online enticement of a minor.

The arrest was part of a sting against people who visit a dark web site catering to people with an interest in death, torture and killing. McLaughlin, using a screen name of TwistedDan, allegedly made numerous online requests to the female federal agent stationed in Cocoa Beach, Fla., who was posing as an Orlando mother of a 13-year-old girl, according to an arrest affidavit.

Read more via The Denver Post.