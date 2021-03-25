Leadville man facing criminal charges after car chase ends in EagleVail

Ryan E. Serens, 27, of Leadville, is facing charges after a car chase ended in EagleVail in Eagle County on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy of the Eagle County Sheriff's Office

EAGLE — A 27-year-old Leadville man is facing numerous charges after police say he led sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol on a nearly one-hour car chase Wednesday, and continued to flee even after stop sticks deflated two tires on the allegedly stolen car he was driving.

Ryan E. Serens was arrested around noon Wednesday in EagleVail, where the car chase ended. He appeared briefly in Eagle County Court on Thursday afternoon.

According to an affidavit filed by Colorado State Patrol Trooper Nathan Turner, sheriff’s deputies in Lake County were pursuing Serens westbound on Highway 24 at 11:19 a.m. for driving a red Subaru believed to be stolen, and bearing a license plate also believed to be stolen. The deputies abandoned the chase because of Serens’ reckless driving.

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies started to pursue Serens as he entered the county at about 11:39 a.m., deploying stop sticks between the towns of Red Cliff and Minturn and disabling both driver’s side tires on the Subaru, according to the affidavit.

Serens reportedly continued driving west at a high rate of speed into Minturn, and was seen passing other vehicles in no-passing zones, driving in the wrong lane, and driving at up to 80 mph in a 45 mph zone as Highway 24 turned into Highway 6, which prompted police to stop their pursuit.

Trooper Turner, who had joined the pursuit, continued west on Highway 6 after losing sight of the Subaru, eventually encountering witnesses who directed him onto Stone Creek Drive in EagleVail, where Serens had reportedly pulled off the highway into a residential area and fled the vehicle on foot.

Serens was reportedly arrested just before noon by officers with the town of Avon Police Department who found him on a pedestrian path near Stone Creek Drive.

According to the affidavit, Serens was later interviewed at Vail Health Hospital, where he told law enforcement that he was suffering from withdrawals from methamphetamine and heroin and had used both drugs and drank several beers before the car chase started.

Inside the car, reported stolen in Arvada a week earlier, police found open beer cans, a scale with containers containing trace amounts of suspected controlled substances, needles, a pipe, a firearm, a bank card in another person’s name, and substances believed to be methamphetamine and heroin, according to the affidavit.

Serens faces numerous preliminary felony charges in connection with Wednesday’s incident, including vehicular eluding, firearm possession by a convicted felon, distribution of a controlled substance, and motor vehicle theft. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint, criminal possession of a financial device and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors have until March 31 to file formal criminal charges in the case.

Appearing in Eagle County Court via a video feed from the Eagle County Detention Facility, Serens said he knows the allegations against him sound bad. “It sounds bad to me listening,” he told Judge Rachel Olguin-Frequez, asking for a lower bond, saying he is trying to find work and turn his life around.

That request was denied, based in part on the dangerous driving outlined in the allegations against him.

Judge Olguin-Fresquez left Serens’ bond set at $15,000 for Wednesday’s incident, and at $2,500 for another pending case in Eagle County, where Serens has reportedly had an outstanding warrant since November for allegedly breaking into vehicles at the Riverwalk condos in Edwards.

His next court date is set for April 2 for both cases.

