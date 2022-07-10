Leadville man found guilty of first-degree murder

Leadville resident Eric Christopher Gurule was found guilty June 22 of murdering his uncle and boss Sept. 3, 2020. | 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office/Courtesy photo

Eric Christopher Gurule, 29, of Leadville, was found guilty June 22 of first-degree murder. Gurule murdered his uncle and former boss, Randy Flores, 55, in September 2020. The jury deliberated only a few hours before finding him guilty, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Gurule faces life imprisonment in the Colorado Department of Corrections, and his sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 29, the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Gurule was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office without incident Sept. 4, 2020, in connection with Flores’ death, the District Attorney’s Office said. After responding to a 911 call Sept. 3 and finding signs of a struggle and significant damage to the residence, a homicide investigation began immediately by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Flores was the owner of Pro-Electric, Inc., an electric services business in the Leadville area, for more than 10 years, the District Attorney’s Office said. Gurule worked at Pro-Electric, and prosecutors proved the homicide took place at Flores’ home, where an afterwork gathering occurred Sept. 2, 2020, attended by several coworkers and friends, the District Attorney’s Office said.

A co-worker said he left the party that night around 7 p.m., leaving Flores, two others and Gurule drinking alcohol, the District Attorney’s Office said. The next morning, when Flores did not show up for the all-employee 8 a.m. meeting, a person went to Flores’ residence and found numerous broken objects, holes in the wall and cabinet doors ripped off their hinges, the District Attorney’s Office said, and they found Flores dead in his bathroom before calling 911.

The two other witnesses at the party said Gurule was drinking beer and “flipped a switch,” becoming confrontational with them, the District Attorney’s Office said. They left the party, leaving Gurule alone with Flores, the District Attorney’s Office said. Upon questioning, Gurule admitted to drinking at the party, but claims he woke up the next morning in his own bed with dried blood on his nose and hands, the District Attorney’s Office said. He said he did not remember what happened the night before, the District Attorney’s Office said.

During a voluntary Colorado Bureau of Investigation interview, authorities noticed Gurule had a swollen right hand, scratches on his arms, side and back, and bruises on his right knee along with a contusion on the left side of his forehead, the District Attorney’s Office said. A pathologist’s report identified the cause of death for Flores as severe blunt force craniocerebral injuries, the District Attorney’s Office said. Rib fractures played a role in his death, too, the District Attorney’s Office said.