Leadville man hospitalized after shot by police, allegedly threatened officer during domestic dispute
October 30, 2018
LEADVILLE — A domestic dispute ended with a shooting by police that sent a Leadville man to a Denver hospital.
Dylan Byrne Gregg, 32, threatened a police officer who responded to the 911 call in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday, Leadville police said in a press release.
The Leadville officer, whose name has not yet been released, responded to a domestic disturbance call at 132 West Sixth Street, Leadville.
According to Leadville police, Gregg confronted the officer when the officer arrived at the scene.
The officer ordered Gregg to stand down, but Gregg continued his threatening the officer by his actions, police said. The officer deployed a Taser, but that did not stop Gregg, police said.
In response, the Leadville officer shot Gregg at least one time, police said.
Gregg was initially treated at St. Vincent General Hospital in Lake County, then transported by helicopter to a hospital on the Front Range. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.
The involved police officer was uninjured.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, police said.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
