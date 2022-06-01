Man airlifted to Grand Junction following altercation in Avon parking lot

An altercation between two groups just after 1 in the morning on Thursday, May 26, in the Avon Center parking lot outside of Bob’s Place left one man with extensive injuries that required an emergency helicopter flight to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction.

Avon police are continuing to investigate the incident and plan to present the findings to the district attorney’s office in the coming days, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said.

“We don’t have anybody currently in custody, but we believe that we have identified everyone who was there,” Daly said. “Looking for their cooperation, their involvement, we have had people who have been very helpful, and some who have not been so helpful. We’re using all of our Avon PD resources, and we feel like we have a very good picture of what occurred.”

The first officer on the scene encountered a 27-year-old male lying on the ground in the parking lot. He put the man in a recovery position and secured the scene before an ambulance arrived to transport the man to Vail Health Hospital. From there, Daly said he’d been told the victim was airlifted to Grand Junction.

“We understand the injuries included multiple broken teeth, skull injuries and possibly a brain bleed,” Daly said. “It is our understanding that he had been released from the hospital over the weekend.”

There were multiple eye witnesses to the incident involving two groups of males, Daly said. Given that the investigation remains active, Daly declined to offer any other details other than that the two groups involved were made up of “a mixture of some locals and some people in town working.”

“This event occurred in the parking lot,” Daly said. “We have no info that there was any interaction between these individuals in the bar.”