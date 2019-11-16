Man arrested for menacing, shooting tree in Silverthorne

SILVERTHORNE — A man was arrested after shooting a gun into a tree near the Silverthorne town center Thursday afternoon, according to Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor.

At about 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot just off Blue River Parkway, behind the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center. Minor said a man, later identified as 77-year-old Floyd Winkler, was in Silverthorne hoping to find a lost dog so that he could return it for a reward.

Winkler allegedly began harassing another man near the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, mistakenly thinking he was in possession of the lost dog. Winkler then allegedly took out a firearm and shot a nearby tree in an attempt to scare the man, Minor said.

Winkler was arrested on a felony menacing charge, along with misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and harassment.