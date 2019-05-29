Marijuana left on road after Pitkin County rollover leads to felony arrest

After arresting the driver of a car that overturned Friday night on Highway 133 for DUI, a Colorado State Patrol trooper was about to leave the scene when a colleague approached him.

“(A fellow trooper) who was taking measurements of the crash advised me there were several bags of marijuana in the debris field of the crash,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. “… (I) observed three separate 1 gallon zip lock bags of raw marijuana. I also observed a small clear trash bag containing raw marijuana.”

The marijuana weighed 1.66 pounds, leading to a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute against Jefery Wiltfang, 55, of Carbondale, according to the affidavit. He also was charged with DUI and careless driving.

The CSP trooper was called the scene on Highway 133 about 8:30 p.m. Friday, and arrived a half-hour later to find a black sedan on its wheels on the left side of the highway, the affidavit states. Wiltfang told the trooper he swerved to avoid a deer, lost control of the car and rolled it.

Wiltfang smelled of alcohol and admitted drinking three beers three hours before driving, according to the affidavit. He later failed roadside sobriety tests. His breath alcohol content was 0.06 at 11:15 p.m., the document states.