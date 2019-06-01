More than 1,700 cited during spring DUI enforcement period

Colorado law enforcement agencies cited 1,708 impaired drivers during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s five-week spring DUI enforcement period.

The enforcement period ran from April 5 through May 13, featuring increased patrols and DUI checkpoints around the state as part of CDOT’s Whole System Whole Safety initiative.

“Enforcement is a critical component of our Whole System Whole Safety program in Colorado,” said Shoshana Lew, CDOT’s executive director. “Roadways are designed to minimize crash severity but removing at-risk drivers before they crash is a top priority, which underscores the importance of DUI enforcement in the state.”

More than 100 agencies participated in the enforcement period. The 1,708 individuals cited is a decrease from the 1,932 citations given during last year’s spring enforcement period.

“Drugs and alcohol reduce the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination — all of which are essential to safely operating a vehicle,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “The CSP hopes that drivers will always choose designated drivers or alternative modes of transportation, and watch out for friends and family who should not be driving. We want everyone to get home safely and not endanger themselves or those around them.”