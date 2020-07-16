Murder case against Glenwood Springs man in 2018 vagrant incident continued again

A June 2018 murder case involving an alleged drunken confrontation between two men in West Glenwood is still making its way through the Ninth Judicial District court system.

Trevor Torreyson, 43, is accused of beating Keith Wayne to death in a small private park situated off Storm King Road during a night of drinking on June 20, 2018.

Torreyson is now represented by attorney Ashley Marie Petrey after having a falling-out with his original public defender last September.

He was back in court Tuesday afternoon for the first time in months before Chief District Judge James Boyd — via WebEx video from the Garfield County Jail where’s been held on $1 million bond since his arrest the day after the incident.

Petrey requested another lengthy extension, and a plea has yet to be entered by Torreyson in the case. The arraignment hearing was continued yet again until the afternoon of Sept. 8.

“This does not substantially change what’s happening with the case, thus far,” Petrey informed the judge. The District Attorney’s Office did not object to the continuance.

Both Torreyson and Wayne were experiencing homelessness at the time of the incident, and were well-known within the fairly close-knit community of people who often camp on the outskirts of Glenwood Springs.

Wayne, who was 56, was found dead near several car dealerships in West Glenwood off of Storm King Road the night of June 20, 2018, with wounds on his left temple consistent with blunt force trauma.

The first officers on the scene found boot tracks, apparently made on concrete from dried blood, heading west from the scene.

When cops arrested Torreyson later that day, he was discovered in his campsite with blood on his boots, pants, shirt and arms, which has been introduced as evidence in the case.

Police identified Torreyson as a suspect because of a bandana officers found at the scene under Wayne’s body, which officers recognized from previous contacts with Torreyson.

jstroud@postindependent.com