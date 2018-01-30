 Pickup, information sought in connection with Minturn pedestrian hit-and-run | VailDaily.com

Pickup, information sought in connection with Minturn pedestrian hit-and-run

Daily staff report
MINTURN — Authorities are looking for a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian hit and run.

Eagle County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident, which happened Monday night, Jan. 29.

Deputies are looking for a gray Chevy pickup with a missing passenger mirror.

Call 911 if you see this vehicle or 970-479-2200 if you have any information.