Pickup, information sought in connection with Minturn pedestrian hit-and-run
January 30, 2018
MINTURN — Authorities are looking for a pickup truck involved in a pedestrian hit and run.
Eagle County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the incident, which happened Monday night, Jan. 29.
Deputies are looking for a gray Chevy pickup with a missing passenger mirror.
Call 911 if you see this vehicle or 970-479-2200 if you have any information.
