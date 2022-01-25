Police: Cause of December wildfire near Minturn is suspicious

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public regarding an early December wildfire near Minturn that it has reason to believe was set intentionally.

In early December 2021, first responders were dispatched to a report of a wildfire off of Tigiwon Road south of Minturn. Fire crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, avoiding further spread.

While on scene, first responders discovered “several clues indicating this fire was intentionally started,” according to a press release issued Tuesday.

An aerial photo shows the area south of Minturn where a wildfire began in early December 2021.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and investigators are now asking the community for any information regarding the suspicious activity in the highlighted area where the wildfire burned last month.

Anyone who thinks they may have information about the suspect(s) or this incident can call Deputy Scott Peterson at (970) 376-7055.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the FREE ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.