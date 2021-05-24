Police investigate bike theft in Vail

The Vail Police Department is seeking information about this man.

Special to the Daily

At approximately 11:30 p.m., May 21, the Vail Police Department received a report of a bike theft that had just occurred near The George Bar in Vail Village. The suspect was seen on security footage heading west towards Lionshead Village and was described as a white male with a beard, wearing a green ball cap, black t-shirt and gray shorts. Officers searched the area, but the suspect was not located.

If you can identify the individual shown in the photograph or have any information about this incident, please message Vail Police on Facebook or contact Officer Dan Wylie at dwylie@vailgov.com or 970-479-2200.