Prisoner gets five more years for fatal Fentanyl sale while already in jail

DENVER — One man is dead from a synthetic opiate overdose, and his supplier was in custody when he sold it to him.

Brandon Johnson, 26, will spend five more years in prison for selling the Fentanyl to Mark Largay that killed him, prosecutors said.

Johnson made the sale to Largay in Nov. 2015, while Johnson was sentenced to a community corrections program in Denver. Johnson was convicted Jan. 12, 2018, and sentenced last Friday to five more years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Largay exchanged several text messages with a former roommate in Summit County. Largay wanted to buy Fentanyl patches from an illegal supplier, in this case Johnson.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic narcotic opioid prescription pain reliever. It can be fatal even when ingested in small amounts.

Johnson was originally convicted and sentenced to two years for his role in teaching Largay how to close the drug deal, and how to convert Fentanyl from a gel in medical packaging into a form that could be smoked.

Largay was found unconscious in his Blue River home and later pronounced dead on Nov. 2, 2015.

A Fifth Judicial District grand jury indicted Johnson, a jury convicted him, and a judge sentenced him last Friday for his part in Largay's death.

"Every day people in Colorado are dying from opioid overdoses, challenging medical and legal professionals to treat users and hold dealers accountable – different but both important strategies if we are going to save lives," Bruce Brown, 5th Judicial District Attorney said. "We must continue to look for solutions to giving communities and drug users the help they need to kick addiction such as treatment, and provide first responders with effective methods to rescue people from potentially fatal overdoses."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, since 2000 the rate of deaths from drug overdoses has increased 137 percent, including a 200 percent increase in overdose deaths involving opioids.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.