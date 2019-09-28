Rifle bank robbery suspect arrested

A suspect in both the recent Rifle and Craig bank robberies was arrested by the FBI in Denver on Friday morning.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested Rudy Anthony Cardenas, 35, in the Denver Metro area. An unidentified female, who was in the company of Cardenas, was also taken into custody.

Cardenas is the main suspect in this week’s robbery of the Bank of Colorado in Rifle and last week’s bank robbery in Craig, according to Rifle Police spokesperson Robin Steffen.

Steffen said the investigation is ongoing, and they will release more information when it is available.

“It was a coordinated effort between Rifle Police Department, Craig Police Department, the FBI, the Denver Police Department, and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office,” Steffen said.

Craig Police were assisted with the investigation by community members, 14thJudicial District Attorney’s Office, the West Jordan, Utah Police Department, The Grand Junction Police Department, the Rifle Police Department, The Colorado Information Analysis Center and the FBI.

According to a release from Craig Police Department a nationwide arrest warrant was obtained by the CPD on Sept. 19 for the arrest of Cardenas for the robbery that occurred at the Craig Bank of Colorado on Sept. 17.

Craig Police Department believe Cardenas was also involved in this robbery on Tuesday, the Bank of Colorado was robbed in Rifle, and are assisting Rifle Police Department with their investigation.

The Craig robbery will be referred to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for formal charges. The investigation continues.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said the department has a detective on the way to Denver to assist in the Investigation. RPD is also working with the Ninth Judicial District for formal charges.

The robbery in Rifle occurred in the 1200 Block of Railroad avenue just after noon Tuesday.

