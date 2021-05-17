Rifle woman pleads guilty in stolen art, van case

EAGLE — A Rifle woman that police found with a stolen van holding $179,760 of stolen artwork, all reportedly stolen in the town of Eagle, pleaded guilty to charges of theft and second-degree burglary Monday in Eagle County District Court.

In exchange for the plea to the two felonies by Brittany N. Davis, 27, prosecutors agreed to drop a half-dozen other charges they originally filed against her.

As part of the plea agreement, Davis will serve either four years in state prison or four years in a community corrections facility. A presentence investigation report and screening that Judge Reed W. Owens ordered on Monday, at the request of prosecutors and Davis’ public defender, will help determine which option Davis is sentenced to on July 19.

Brittany N. Davis



Police in De Beque investigated the stolen 2004 Chevrolet Astro van in May 2020 after seeing it left running at a gas station in that town, questioning Davis and co-defendant Shanna L. Salazar, 38, of Grand Junction.

Inside the van, reported stolen in Eagle in December 2019, police found bolt cutters and 16 pieces of art, including bronze statues and framed artwork. The artwork was eventually traced back to an art gallery in Vail and to a storage unit in Eagle. Davis told police Salazar had picked her up with the van, that it was already loaded, and that she did not know it held any stolen items, according to a police affidavit.

In April, Salazar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft. She was sentenced to four years of community corrections at a facility in Denver that treats women with chronic substance abuse and mental health disorders.

