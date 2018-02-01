Seven-hour Dotsero SWAT standoff case ends with six-year prison sentence

EAGLE — A Dotsero's man troubles started with a seven-hour standoff in May with a SWAT team and ended Wednesday, Jan. 31, with a seven-year sentence.

Santos Crespin, 37, will spend six years in prison and at least one year on parole. He barricaded himself in a mobile home on May 9, 2017, surrounded by the Sheriff's Special Operations Unit until he emerged, unarmed, seven hours later. Throughout the day, Sheriff's deputies did not know whether he was armed.

The whole thing started earlier that day following a domestic dispute when a crying woman walked into a Gypsum convenience store. The Sheriff's Office was called to the Dotsero mobile home.

Because the SWAT team did not know whether Crespin was armed, they used a MRAP (mine-resistant ambush protected) armored vehicle to move neighbors to a safe location.

Crespin was on parole when all of this happened. As fate would have it, his parole officers were in Glenwood Springs on business when they received the call. One of his parole officers handled the negotiations with Crespin, convincing him to surrender after about a half hour.

Crespin was arrested without incident. Deputies found a revolver when they searched the trailer.

Crespin was charged with felony menacing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic violence.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.