Steamboat man’s body found south of Yampa; sheriff rules death a homicide

Elliot Stahl Courtesy/Facebook



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Local law enforcement has opened a homicide investigation after a body was discovered by a hunter south of Yampa on Monday afternoon.

The body of Elliot Stahl, a 26-year-old Steamboat Springs resident, was found covered in blood in the Routt National Forest off U.S. Forest Service Road 900, according to Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins. Forest Service Road 900 is the road leading to Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops.

Wiggins did not disclose the manner of death, citing concerns it would hamper the investigation. Forensic pathologists are awaiting a toxicology report to determine a cause of death.

Investigators have not yet identified a motive for the murder. Wiggins said Stahl did not have a “legitimate job” and had been in and out of jail on various drug-related charges.

Wiggins said investigators have identified several suspects but have not made any arrests. He is not sure how many people were involved in the murder.

“Our search is a little narrower every day,” Wiggins said. “There were a lot of people (Stahl) hung out with in the same mindset, the same culture and who have substantial criminal histories.”

Stahl was last seen at a gas station in Craig at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, according to Wiggins.

Law enforcement wants to hear from anyone with information about Stahl’s death. Call Routt County Dispatch at 970-879-1090 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 970-870-6226. Information can also be shared via text by texting NABM, followed by the tip, to 274637.

Law enforcement is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect or suspects in Stahl’s murder.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Steamboat Springs Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

“We have as many people as we can on this thing right now,” Wiggins said.

Routt County’s last murder occurred June 2015 in North Routt.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.