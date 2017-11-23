Stolen violin reported missing from Riverwalk Theatre in Edwards found, but damaged

EDWARDS — Police say they know who stole a young man's violin from the Riverwalk Theatre in Edwards.

Eagle County Sheriff's deputies received a tip that led them to locate the missing violin, but the $1,500 instrument was damaged beyond repair.

Deputies are looking for the person they suspect of stealing and damaging it.

The young man last saw his violin and case around 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, near the entrance as he entered a movie.

