Stolen violin reported missing from Riverwalk Theatre in Edwards found, but damaged
November 23, 2017
EDWARDS — Police say they know who stole a young man's violin from the Riverwalk Theatre in Edwards.
Eagle County Sheriff's deputies received a tip that led them to locate the missing violin, but the $1,500 instrument was damaged beyond repair.
Deputies are looking for the person they suspect of stealing and damaging it.
The young man last saw his violin and case around 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, near the entrance as he entered a movie.
Anyone with information about a suspect or this crime is asked to call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
