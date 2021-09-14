Summit animal shelter responds to string of abandoned pets

Copper is one of the puppies recently discovered abandoned outside a dumpster in Silverthorne. The Summit County Animal Shelter is looking for someone to foster or adopt the pup.

Summit County Animal Control & Shelter/Courtesy photo

Summit County officials are urging community members to either responsibly care for their pets or find someone who will after a series of animals were found abandoned over the past week.

In the past seven days, officials have discovered seven pets that were dumped by their owners, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. All of the pets were found hungry and thirsty in boxes placed near dumpsters, and a pair of puppies were severely ill.

“There’s no reason to dump your pet,” said Lesley Hall, director of the Summit County Animal Shelter. “We’ve got an animal shelter here in Frisco. We’ll take what you have or get you to some place that can take your pet. … If for whatever reason you can’t keep your pet, whether it’s sick or you can’t afford it, we’re here to help with that.”

Hall said among the abandoned pets were five guinea pigs and two puppies. The guinea pigs were taken to Petco in Dillon, which will take most small pets and re-home them. Hall said both of the dogs were suffering from parvovirus, an illness largely spread through contaminated feces or contact with other dogs that can cause severe diarrhea, vomiting and rapid dehydration, among other symptoms.

The pups were found near a dumpster in the Chipotle parking lot in Silverthorne. Hall said they were taken to a 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic on the Front Range to receive treatment, but one of the dogs had to be euthanized the next morning. The other dog, named Copper, is recovering well and has since returned to the Frisco shelter.

Abandoning a pet is not only cruel and illegal, but it’s also unnecessary. There are local resources that can help to ensure unwanted pets have the opportunity to be re-homed and that they have a safe place to live until that happens:

Unwanted pets can be dropped off from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at the Summit County Animal Shelter, 58 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. After hours, pets can be left in the after-hours kennel or one of the outdoor pens next to the shelter if it is a larger dog.

Petco in Dillon will take most small pets and re-home them. Call in advance to make sure they have room for your pet at 970-468-7519.

Community members who are interested in fostering or adopting Copper or need more information about surrendering a pet should call the shelter at 970-668-3230 or visit SummitCountyCo.gov/538/animal-control-shelter .