Summit County man arrested on vehicular homicide charge after allegedly backing over his wife near Breckenridge

A Summit County woman is dead after her husband reportedly backed into her with his vehicle on Friday, April 21.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Wilson, 66, on a charge of vehicular homicide, a felony, after he called 911 to report he had backed over his wife, according to a Monday news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson told deputies his wife had been walking behind the vehicle as he was pulling out of his driveway, the release states.

Law enforcement officers reportedly responded to the home on Braddock Drive, which is north of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County, around 10:10 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found Wilson was under the influence of alcohol, prescription medication or both, the Sheriff’s Office said in its release.

Wilson’s wife, Jennifer Connor, was transported to Summit Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Wilson was uninjured.

“This is a community tragedy,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that has been impacted.”

FitzSimons said in a phone interview that he was not aware of what type of vehicle Wilson was driving or how fast he was going. He said Colorado State Patrol is working on a reconstruction of the crash.

Wilson was taken into custody without incident, the release states. He appeared virtually in a Summit County court Sunday, April 23, for an advisement hearing, according to a spokesperson for the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

He was released on a $10,000 bond Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.