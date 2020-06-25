Suspect identified and charged in Avon graffiti incidents
Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office have identified and charged a suspect for multiple incidents involving graffiti during the past six months.
The vandalism primarily includes similar looking images of words reading “SARCO”, “53” and “BAKA” spraypainted on public and private property throughout Edwards, Avon and Gypsum.
The male suspect has been identified as 22-year-old, Nodverto De Jesus Guerrero Saucedo, of Eagle, who was arrested by a Felony Summons on 19 incidents of graffiti in the Town of Avon and approximately 23 documented incidents in the Edwards and Gypsum areas.
The Avon Police, who consulted with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, first booked this individual at the Avon Police Department who was released on a felony summons into court. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office has also issued a felony summons on its charges.
