Syringes found near school bus stop in Dotsero

On Tuesday, May 3, just before 4 p.m., a concerned parent noticed several children playing with a syringe after getting off the school bus in Dotsero at the Two Rivers Village housing community. The parent quickly reported the suspicious item to authorities.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found an uncapped syringe laying on the ground that appeared to be broken and bent. Deputies could not tell for sure if there was any type of residue in the needle but were very concerned as several children stated they had been playing with it.

Concerned parents reached out to authorities after finding syringes near a kids' school bus stop in Dotsero on May 3, 2022.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

Another child and parent approached the deputies and pointed out a second syringe jabbed into the ground that was also bent and damaged. The children’s school resource officer was notified as well as the school district and neighbors.

Some are concerned that someone might be potentially targeting areas where children frequent their neighborhood. In March, a community member found potentially deadly pills at the community playground and also alerted law enforcement.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community to please talk to children about the dangers of finding unsafe items such as syringes, needles or medication that are can be left unaattended or found. The department would also ask that residents remind children that these types of items could have potentially deadly consequences.

Preparing children to make the right safety decisions on their own when adults or parents are not around is a very important practice for families with children.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if suspicious items or unknown substances are found, community members will not touch them and just report them to local authorities.

Anyone who finds syringes/needles is asked to not throw them into the garbage. If they are unable to safely dispose of them, please contact law enforcement on the non-emergency line. Law enforcement typically can dispose of needles safely to keep them out of harm’s way.

If anyone has any information about these items, their origin, a suspect(s), or this type of activity, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect(s) involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Person(s) charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.