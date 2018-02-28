Thieves steal pickup in ‘warm-up’ heist in El Jebel; break-ins, car thefts are preventable

EDWARDS — After a car-warming theft and two smash-and-grabs, local law enforcement is warning people to protect themselves.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, thieves in El Jebel stole a 2017 silver Tacoma four-door truck with Colorado plate CAZ-559. The truck was warming up when it was stolen, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. The truck has not been recovered.

In broad daylight Saturday in Avon, thieves targeted vehicles in Avon and Edwards in two different daytime smash-and-grab thefts.

"Smash-and-grab car break-ins and car-warming motor vehicle thefts are easily preventable," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Thieves are always on the lookout for an easy way to get what they want."

Smash-and-grab thieves typically are not masterminds who craft clever schemes to swipe your stuff, the sheriff's office said.

"Most are just casually given an opportunity. They see something they like sitting in plain sight, so they break in and take it. So before you get out of your car, make sure your valuables are out of sight."

You're the first line of defense

The sheriff's office said there are also ways to avoid becoming a victim of "warm-up" vehicle thefts:

• Never leave your vehicle running unattended or leave the keys in the ignition.

• Roll up the windows and lock the car.

• Stay alert and check around the car for thieves and suspicious persons prior to unlocking.

• Park your car in a busy and well-lit area whenever possible.

• Use alarms or anti-theft devices if your vehicle has one.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.