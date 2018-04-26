Thieves stole oxy, but nothing else, from local pharmacy during smash-and-grab
April 26, 2018
EDWARDS — A local business owner said store will be fine after thieves smashed in the front door and stole controlled substances.
Just after midnight Friday, April 20, thieves used a volleyball-sized rock to smash the front window of Vail Valley Pharmacy in Edwards. The thieves stole an undisclosed number of OxyContin and oxycodone pills.
The thieves stole nothing else, not even money, said Kent Lambrecht, who owns the local Edwards business with his wife, Courtney.
Eagle County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene less than two minutes after the alarm sounded, but the thieves — who appeared to know exactly what they were after — were already gone.
Kent and Courtney said they're a little edgy after the smash-and-grab, but said they and their 22 employees will be fine.
"We're optimistic, and we're fine, but this is personal. We're feeling a little bit on edge, but people have been so good to us. The core valley loves and helps each other, and that's why small business works here," Kent said.
Sheriff's detectives are investigating the theft, said Jessie Mosher, the Sheriff's Office public information officer.
Kent said he and Courtney worked 28 straight hours dealing with all this. They've spent thousands on the damage the thieves left in their wake.
The thieves used a crowbar and took apart the office, but when they saw there were no drugs in there, they stole nothing, Kent said.
The Lambrechts spent thousands more upgrading their security systems and safes.
The Lambrechts employ 22 people and do not lay anyone off during the shoulder seasons. The smash-and-grab happened right at the beginning of the spring shoulder season.
"As a small business owner, this could not have come at a worse time," Kent said.
"The upside was no one was hurt. It could have been worse. They could have come in during the daytime."
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
