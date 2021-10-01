Traffic stop on I-70 near Eagle yields 30 pounds of suspected heroin

Two Los Angeles women face several felony drug charges following their arrest Thursday following a routine traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle that turned up 30 pounds of suspected heroin.

Anna Cruz-Ramos.

Courtesy photo

The driver, Anna Cruz-Ramos, 56, and the passenger Magdalena Ramos, 33, were taken into custody and booked into the Eagle County jail.

Magdalena Ramos.

Courtesy photo

Detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department initiated the routine stop, and Cruz-Ramos and Ramos gave consent to have the vehicle and its contents searched. K-9 Zane gave a positive alert for the odor of narcotics. During the search of the vehicle, 30 pounds of suspected heroin were located in a hidden compartment inside.

Both women face charges of distribution of a schedule 1 controlled substance-Heroin, a class 1 felony, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance-heroin, a class 4 felony, and special offender importation of Heroin, a class 1 felony.

The law enforcement team that contacted the vehicle are assigned to the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team. The team is a multi-jurisdictional drug task force of local law enforcement partners and detectives with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Vail Police Department.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or if you would like to remain anonymous you can call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or submit your tip online at P3Tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a cash reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.