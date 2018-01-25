Man identified in connection with Edwards death; suspects fled but were quickly arrested

EAGLE — A Denver man is one of the alleged assailants in an Edwards death late Wednesday night, Jan. 24.

Jacob Taylor White, 23, is in custody following a death in the Pilgrims Down neighborhood of Edwards. A female suspect is also in custody, but has not yet been positively identified, Eagle County Sheriff James Van Beek said.

The victim has also not been identified. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis is still determining the cause of death.

The call came in at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Pilgrim Downs neighborhood, and deputies responded to an apparent home invasion.

While checking the home for suspects, the victim's body was found, the Sheriff's Office said.

White and the woman had fled the scene, before Eagle County Sheriff's deputies and officers from several other agencies arrived.

However, authorities quickly located White and woman, and they were taken into custody, said Amber Barrett, Community Affairs deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office brought in a tracking dog to help find them.

As soon as authorities arrived, they cordoned off the scene and sent an alert to Lake Creek residents to stay inside, or "shelter in place."

"We want to assure our community that though this is a traumatic event, the suspects are in custody and are no longer a threat," Van Beek said.

"I am very proud and appreciative of our community and their patience during this time, as well as the professionalism of the Eagle County deputies and all our partners, including the Mesa and Summit County Sheriff's Offices and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation."

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.