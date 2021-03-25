Two in custody after double car chase in Eagle on Thursday morning

A report of hazardous driving Thursday morning in Eagle sparked a double car chase, with two vehicles fleeing in opposite directions from the Loaf & Jug gas station. This Ford SUV was apprehended along Highway 6 with two people taken into custody.

Raymond A. Bleesz/Special to the Daily

EAGLE — After getting a complaint Thursday morning of a vehicle driving “all over the road with its hazards on,” Eagle Police located the vehicle at the Loaf & Jug gas station. When officers approached it and another vehicle to see if the people needed help, both vehicles fled in opposite directions.

One of the vehicles, a Ford SUV with expired temp tags, drove off at a high rate of speed and into oncoming lanes of traffic, forcing police to temporarily call off the chase. The vehicle was located traveling eastbound on Highway 6 a short time later, when Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Colorado State Patrol moved in to intercept. The vehicle swerved at and nearly struck a deputy who deployed stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires, and a tactical move by state troopers then ended the chase, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the SUV, Rebel L. Bonser, 27, from the Denver area, who authorities say is wanted on two felony warrants, and a passenger, Ariel S. Gomez, 28, were taken into custody. During the car chase, officers also witnessed several items being tossed out of a vehicle window. The items were retrieved by a K-9 team and Eagle Police, and included two bags of a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

The other vehicle, an older, black spray-painted Ford sedan with no plates, is believed to be stolen. It fled toward I-70, and the direction of travel is unknown from there, authorities said. Police believe the driver of the vehicle to be Daymon Wayne Armstrong Jr., 30, of Denver. If the vehicle or driver are encountered, people are asked not to engage, but to notify law enforcement immediately.

The Vail Public Safety Communication Center, Colorado State Patrol, Eagle Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado Department of Transportation all assisted in the incident.