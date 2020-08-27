Two men now in custody, another airlifted to hospital after incident in Willits neighborhood

Eagle County's Special Operations Unit arrives to the scene in the Willits neighborhood of Basalt on Thursday, August 27.

Kelsey Brunner, Aspen Times

Two men are in custody and another man was airlifted to a Grand Junction hospital Thursday after a violent assault in a Basalt neighborhood in Willits, according to law enforcement officials on the scene.

Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott at 2:20 p.m. said a second man who remained inside a condo unit was taken into custody at about 2:15 p.m., nearly four hours after the first 911 calls were received. The man initially didn’t respond to law enforcement officials. They acted with care because of a report of weapons in the house. The second man surrendered without incident, Knott said. He was being questioned to determine his role in the incident.

Knott said the victim first was taken to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs and since has been airlifted to Grand Junction. The man sustained fractures and lacerations to his face, Knott said.

Knott said they received information there was a handgun and a rifle inside the residence.

The first suspect was taken into custody around 11:15 a.m., and then a SWAT team in an armored vehicle from Eagle County arrived on the scene at 1:15 p.m. Based on the victim’s account, there was one other male involved in the disturbance, Pitkin County Undersheriff Ron Ryan said just after 1 p.m.

All the people involved in the disturbance know each other, Ryan said, and there is no threat to the community. The scene is on Evans Court, which is approximately a third-of-a mile south of the main Willits shopping area.

In a 2 p.m. alert, officials said: “Law enforcement officers are still on scene and expect to have this situation resolved in the near future.” The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 3:15 p.m. for residents of about 50 condominiums in the immediate neighborhood.

According to police on the scene, at 10:30 a.m. Basalt Police received multiple 911 calls of a man on the roof of a condo complex saying people were trying to kill him, said Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Burchetta.

A community-wide alert was sent about 10:40 a.m. concerning “a subject in area with weapon” and telling people to avoid the area.

When Basalt Police arrived on scene they were told by a neighbor there was a man in the neighbor’s garage in need of medical care, Burchetta said. That was the same man who had been on a lower-level roof of the condo, Knott confirmed. He apparently climbed down to the ground.

The victim sustained serious injuries, but not a gunshot wound, Ryan confirmed.

Police had a man in custody as of 11:15 p.m., and he was arrested on suspicion of assault, Ryan said.

Condo units in the area have been evacuated and a RFTA bus was brought it to move occupants from the scene. The evacuation area is units 540-562 and 610-638 on Evans Court in Willits.

There is a shelter-in-place order for the residential area near Jody Road and Evans Court.

“Local law enforcement requesting residents in the area of Evans Ct in Willits shelter-in-place for subject in area with weapon. Remain in your homes, or stay away from the area, until shelter-in-place is lifted,” the alert said.

After the 911 calls, Basalt dispatch sent out an all-call for anyone in the area. Law enforcement officials from the Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County and Eagle County Sheriff’s departments, U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife vehicles are at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated.