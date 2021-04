Vail Police announced on Thursday that a suspect in an assault on one of the town’s buses has been arrested.

Lesley D. Shelton, 45 was arrested without incident in Leadville by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday on a felony arrest warrant from Vail.

Shelton is the main suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred on a Vail Transit bus on March 27, Vail Police said, thanking the public for its help identifying the suspect.