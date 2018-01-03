Alleged Vail dope dealer busted for trying to trade pot for Teller Sheriff’s SUV
January 3, 2018
DIVIDE, Colo. — The Teller County Sheriff was trying to sell his personal SUV online, and an alleged Vail dope dealer tried to trade four pounds of black market marijuana for it.
Shawn Langley, 39, of Vail, answered Jason Mikesell's Craigslist ad for the personal vehicle Mikesell was trying to sell, according to Cmdr. Greg Couch, Teller County Sheriff's Office public information officer.
Instead of cash, Langley and accomplice Jane Cravens, also of Vail, offered Mikesell around four pounds marijuana that Langley claimed was "high quality" and "organically grown," Mikesell told KDVR Denver.
"I received a text message one night suggesting that I trade my vehicle for marijuana," Mikesell said.
The marijuana is worth $1,500 a pound in Colorado. But outside Colorado it could be worth $2,500 to $3,600 per pound.
Apparently, Langley did not know he was talking to the sheriff. He even texted pictures of the marijuana to Mikesell.
"It seems like our suspect was familiar with making trades on Craigslist," Mikesell said.
Detectives picked up on the opportunity immediately and set up a buy/bust to see if Langley was serious. Apparently, he was. Langley and Cravens were arrested in possession of approximately four pounds of weed.
"It was probably a surprise for both him and me from me receiving a text to how all this ended," Mikesell said. "It had a favorable ending for us, not so favorable for him."
Langley and Cravens are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Monday, Jan. 8 in Teller County District Court.
Teller County is west of Colorado Springs.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
